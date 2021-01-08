Trophy Smack Gets Mark Cuban To Sit and Smile on Sports Throne on Shark Tank

Trophy Smack is a business that sells customizable fantasy football trophies, championship belts, and other blingy accessories so you can talk (and flaunt) smack with friends and family. The two fun-loving guys behind Trophy Smack, Matt Walsh and Dax Holt, pitch their novelty business on Season 12 of Shark Tank.

[Related: 27 Favorite Shark Tank Products at Amazon — New List]

Mark Cuban sitting on the Trophy Smack throne on SHARK TANK (ABC/Christopher Willard)

During the Trophy Smack pitch on Shark Tank, Matt and Dax get NBA Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban to sit and smile on the Trophy Smack throne.

The elaborate regal chair is made of sports balls and sticks and bats and helmets. And well, look at the pics above and below. Cuban looks pretty pleased with his new position.

Cuban on the Trophy Smack throne on Shark Tank (ABC/Christopher Willard)

Dax, Mark, Matt during the Trophy Smack pitch on SHARK TANK (ABC/Christopher Willard)

When not on Shark Tank, Cuban keeps his 2011 NBA Championship trophy close as seen in the recent TV interview below.

Mark Cuban doing interviews with the 2011 championship trophy is a big mood pic.twitter.com/dRPSM0LfDq — MFFL ONLY (@MFFLonly) March 25, 2020

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm.