ALL33 Chair CEO on Shark Tank Produced This Renee Zellweger Movie

William “Bing” Howenstein of Boulder, Colorado is the entrepreneur behind the office chair brand ALL33. The number 33 is a reference to vertebrae — the 33 individual bones that interlock with each other to form the spinal column.

The seat of the ALL33 chair moves like a cradle which allows the saddle of the chair “to react ergonomically, giving you lower thoracic support and ideal posture – reducing neck and shoulder pain.”

Bing pitches his “slouch proof” chair on Season 12 of Shark Tank and in front of Lori Greiner who invested $750,000 in the posture corrector brand BetterBack, and Mark Cuban, who invested $100,000 in the posture brace PostureNOW.

Like Cuban, Howenstein has experience producing movies. Cuban owns Magnolia Pictures (Shoplifters) and sold Landmark movie theaters in 2018.

Howenstein produced the 1999 romcom The Bachelor starring Renee Zellweger and Chris O’Donnell, which is based on Buster Keaton‘s 1925 silent movie Seven Chances.

It’s about a single man (O’Donnell, Scent of a Woman) who learns the day before his 30th birthday that he will inherit $100 million from his late grandfather but only if he gets married before turning 30.

After botching his marriage proposal to his girlfriend (Zellweger, Judy, Cold Mountain), he dates a number of women (portrayed by Mariah Carey, Brooke Shields, Sarah Silverman, to name just a few) before reuniting with Zellweger. The late great Hal Holbrook and Ed Asner also star.

