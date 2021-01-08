His & Her Aphrodisiac Bars Pitch Barbara Corcoran on Shark Tank

Husband and wife team Michael Gallagher and Jennifer Gallagher pitch their sweet and sexy His & Her aphrodisiac bars on Season 12 of Shark Tank. Bonus: His & Her bars are made of all-natural ingredients (maca, almonds, cashews, dates, dark chocolate, vanilla, cayenne) — are vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO. And they’re only $3.69 per bar (1.8oz each).

The Gallaghers have the good fortune of pitching in front of fun-loving Barbara Corcoran who isn’t afraid to share her turn-ons on national TV.

When Barbara competed on Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars and performed a sexy salsa to the song “Shake Your Money Maker,” she licked the necklace worn by her pro partner Keo Motsepe. After the performance, DWTS judge Bruno asked her in disbelief, “What was that?!” and Barbara replied: “That was a sexual turn on, my dear.” Watch the show below.

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm.