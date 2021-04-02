Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

StepNpull: Hands-Free Door Opener Pitches Daymond John on Shark Tank

by in Business Spotlight, Shark Tank | April 2, 2021

StepNpull

Mike Sewell on Shark Tank (ABC)

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, entrepreneur Mike Sewell from Springfield, Missouri, pitches his simple yet ingenious invention StepNpull. The hands-free, easy-to-use foot operated door opener helps prevent the spread of germs like COVID-19.

Users can open doors without touching the door handle. An ideal device for frequently touched doors and handles in offices, schools and bathrooms.

StepNpull 4-pack

Mike has the good fortune of pitching in front of Daymond John who recently invested in Yono Clip, a clip you just “press, pull and hang” — to keep your belongings (bags and jackets) off the floors of public places including gyms, restaurants, airports, and others that are known to be full of germs and dirt.

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm. [BONUS: Stream any ABC show through the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]

