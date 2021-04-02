StepNpull: Hands-Free Door Opener Pitches Daymond John on Shark Tank

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, entrepreneur Mike Sewell from Springfield, Missouri, pitches his simple yet ingenious invention StepNpull. The hands-free, easy-to-use foot operated door opener helps prevent the spread of germs like COVID-19.

Users can open doors without touching the door handle. An ideal device for frequently touched doors and handles in offices, schools and bathrooms.

StepNpull 4-pack

Mike has the good fortune of pitching in front of Daymond John who recently invested in Yono Clip, a clip you just “press, pull and hang” — to keep your belongings (bags and jackets) off the floors of public places including gyms, restaurants, airports, and others that are known to be full of germs and dirt.

