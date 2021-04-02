Phoozy Phone Case Gets Daymond John In Lab Coat and Goggles on Shark Tank

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, entrepreneurs Kevin Conway and Josh Inglis pitch Phoozy, a line of thermal phone cases derived from NASA spacesuit technology. Phoozys not only helps keep phone battery life up to four-times longer in cold temperatures but it also comes with a stash pocket for cash and credit cards so there’s no need for a wallet. And it comes with a strap to attach to a belt or backpack, among other accessories.

Daymond John with Phoozy on SHARK TANK (ABC)

During the Phoozy Shark Tank presentation, Kevin and Josh get Shark Daymond John to don a white lab coat and a pair of protective goggles and get a better look at their “spacesuit-influenced gadget guard.” See photo above.

While Daymond certainly looks interested in Phoozy, don’t count out Lori Greiner and Robert Herjavec: together in 2015 they invested $200,000 in SignalVault, the credit card protector that slips into a wallet or billfold. They also make CellSafe RFID Phone Cases.

Keep in mind, Lori also invested in PurseCases, the patented phonecase designed to wear like a purse so the wearer can use the phone without having to take it out of the case or off her shoulder.

[Related: 27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon — New List]

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm. [BONUS: Stream any ABC show through the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]