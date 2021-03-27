Pizza Cupcake: What Happened After $125,000 Lori Greiner Shark Tank Deal

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, husband and wife team Andrea Meggiato and Michelle Jimenez pitched The Pizza Cupcake. The cupcake shaped snack is filled with fresh mozzarella and tomato and wrapped in dough.

The two New Yorkers behind Pizza Cupcake went into the Tank seeking an investment of $125,000 in exchange for five percent equity. They ultimately accepted Lori Greiner’s (investor in breaded snack brands Bantam Bagels and Brazi Bites) offer: $125,000 for 12.5 percent equity and 2.5 percent advisory shares.

After the Shark Tank episode originally aired in January 2021, Pizza Cupcake continues to fulfill orders and promote the brand. The Pizza Cupcake couple was recently invited by Lori and Kevin O’Leary to help launch IG 4 Live. See video above.

[Related: 27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon — New List]

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm. [BONUS: Stream any ABC show through the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]