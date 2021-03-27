Ice Beanie: What Happened After $50,000 Mark Cuban Shark Tank Deal

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, California surfer/entrepreneur Nic Lamb pitched his migraine relief beanie brand, IceBeanie. The plush polyester cap comes with an acupressure designed gel pack to help eliminate tension headaches and “to reduce the stress and anxiety associated” with concussions, hangovers, chemo recovery, fevers, and sports injuries, among other ailments.

IceBeanie on Shark Tank (ABC)

Nic had the good fortune of pitching in front of NBA Dallas Mavericks owner, billionaire Mark Cuban, who invested in Q-Flex, a handheld acupuncture massage device designed to provide pain/tension relief.

Nic was looking for an investment of $50,000 in exchange for 20 percent equity. He left with a deal with Cuban: $50,000 for 25 percent.

Since the Shark Tank episode originally aired in February 2021, IceBeanie continues to get 5-star reviews on Amazon even from people who wear it for general comfort. As one customer wrote: “This thing keeps me going while I’m staring at my computer screen for 8-10 hours a day.”

When not selling Ice Beanies, Nic can be seen catching waves at the beach!

