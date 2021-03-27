Draft Top: What Happened After $300,000 Daymond John Shark Tank Deal

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, entrepreneurs Patrick Parizo and Armand Ferranti from Long Branch, New Jersey pitched their product Draft Top. It’s a device that removes the top of aluminum cans (beer, soda, energy drinks) and leaves a smooth edge.

The two Jersey guys went into the Tank seeking an investment of $300,000 in exchange for 10 percent equity for their patented can opener.

Patrick and Armand had the good fortune of pitching in front of Daymond John, who invested $50,000 in the koozie that floats in water BevBoy, and $400,000 in Guzzle Buddy, a wine glass (and beer glass!) that screws into an opened bottle of wine for easy consumption.

Daymond offered Draft Top $300,000 for 20 percent equity, and they accepted.

Since the Shark Tank episode originally aired, Draft Top reported in March 2021 that their first ever drop sold out — and they’re promising customers “more color drops in the future.”

