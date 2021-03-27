Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Draft Top: What Happened After $300,000 Daymond John Shark Tank Deal

by in Business Spotlight, Shark Tank | March 27, 2021

Daymond John Draft Top Shark Tank

Daymond John during the DraftTop pitch on Shark Tank (ABC)

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, entrepreneurs Patrick Parizo and Armand Ferranti from Long Branch, New Jersey pitched their product Draft Top. It’s a device that removes the top of aluminum cans (beer, soda, energy drinks) and leaves a smooth edge.

The two Jersey guys went into the Tank seeking an investment of $300,000 in exchange for 10 percent equity for their patented can opener. 

Patrick and Armand had the good fortune of pitching in front of Daymond John, who invested $50,000 in the koozie that floats in water BevBoy, and $400,000 in Guzzle Buddy, a wine glass (and beer glass!) that screws into an opened bottle of wine for easy consumption.

Daymond offered Draft Top $300,000 for 20 percent equity, and they accepted.

Since the Shark Tank episode originally aired, Draft Top reported in March 2021 that their first ever drop sold out — and they’re promising customers “more color drops in the future.”

