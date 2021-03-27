Boho Camper Vans: What Happened After $300,000 Barbara Corcoran Shark Tank Deal

On Season 11 of Shark Tank, entrepreneurs David Sodemann and Brett Ellenson pitched Boho, their custom camper van rental and sales business. They build, rent and sell refurbished vans.

David and Brett went into the Tank seeking an investment of $300,000 in exchange for ten percent equity. They left with a deal with New York City real estate maven Barbara Corcoran: $300,000 for ten percent but half ($150k) is a loan.

After the Shark Tank episode originally aired, a lot has happened since they “snagged” Barbara as a partner. “We moved into a new shop, expanded our team, donated vans to first responders and even partnered with Chapman Dodge,” the dealership is located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Barbara replied to the update: “love ya both!”

