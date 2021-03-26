NUMILK: Vegan Milk Machine Pitches Mark Cuban on Shark Tank, “Udder-ly” Unique

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, two entrepreneurs from New York City (Joe Savino and Ari Tolwin) pitch their “udder-ly” unique vegan take on a beloved drink, NUMILK, a fresh plant-based milk. The emphasis is on fresh as NUMILK is an alternative to pre-packaged plant-based milk cartons.

The Numilk Home machine makes fresh plant-based milk in under a minute. Just fill the bottle with water, insert one of Numilk’s convenient pouches, lower the handle, and press start.

Wanna Date spreads

Joe and Arti have the good fortune of pitching in front of billionaire vegetarian Mark Cuban who has invested in several vegan food products presented on Shark Tank including Mrs. Goldfarb’s Unreal Deli ($250,000) and Wanna Date ($100,000), among others.

Plus, they already have tested the Numilk Machine in Whole Foods stores in New York and Massachusetts. See below.

