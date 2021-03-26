Prime 6 Charcoal: What Happened After $200,000 Kevin O’Leary Shark Tank Deal

Earlier on Season 12 of Shark Tank, husband and wife team Oron Franco and Riki Franco of New York City pitched their sustainable, reusable, smoke-free charcoal — Prime6.

They went into the Tank seeking an investment of $200,000 in exchange for 10 percent equity. They left with a $200,000 investment for 25 percent deal with Kevin O’Leary aka Mr. Wonderful, who not long ago invested $120,000 in the Bertello Wood Fired & Gas Outdoor Pizza Oven.

Since the Prime6 Shark Tank episode originally aired in November 2020, the product has been “spreading like wildfire,” as reported in the post above. Prime6 is now available in national chains including Safeway and Acme.

And “Chef Wonderful” is doing his part to help promote the Prime6 brand — see video above!

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm.