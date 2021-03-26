HairyGrabster Pitches Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary on Shark Tank

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, husband and wife team Andy Watne and Patty Watne from Orland Park, Illinois, try and grab the Sharks’ attention with their product Hairy Grabster. It’s a device that’s designed to easily remove tangled hair from your hands while washing in the shower or bath.

The Watnes have the good fortune of pitching in front of Kevin O’Leary, who — albeit bald — invested $300,000 in Drain Wig, a hair catcher that’s inserted into sink and shower drains to collect hair for months before it needs to be emptied.

But don’t count out Lori Greiner. When Drain Wig pitched their product on Shark Tank in 2017, they also received an offer from Lori, who has invested in successful hair-related products including Tangle Pets.

