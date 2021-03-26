Mad Rabbit: Tattoo Balm Pitches Lori Greiner on Shark Tank

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, two entrepreneurs from Cleveland, Ohio, and Accra, Ghana (Oliver Zak and Selom Agbitor) work to draw up support for their aftercare product designed to enhance your tattoo, Mad Rabbit.

Mad Rabbit on Amazon

The tattoo balm is designed to make your old and new tattoos look their best, while taking care of your skin.

“Eye-popping vibrancy from the first use,” is promised in its promotion. And Mad Rabbit is made with organic ingredients including frankincense and lavender.

On Shark Tank, Oliver and Selom have the good fortune of pitching in front of Lori Greiner, who invested in the portable hair removal kit No Mo-Stache (with guest Shark Bethenny Frankel) and (on her own) invested in and gave her Golden Ticket to Bug Bite Thing, a device to remove venom and bug bite stings.

