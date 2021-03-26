Bunch: Electric Cargo Bikes Pitch Mark Cuban on Shark Tank

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, entrepreneur Aaron Powell from Denton, Texas, pedals into the Tank to share the joy of family biking with his electric cargo bike company BUNCH. Bunch electric bikes come with a large carrier in the front to tote kids, pets, groceries, beach chairs, you name it.

Aaron has the good fortune of pitching in front of Lori Greiner and Kevin O’Leary who together invested $500,000 in Inboard Tech, the electric skateboard company.

Cuban invested in

Guardian Bikes

But don’t count out Mark Cuban, the billionaire who invested $300,000 in Sway Motorsports the company that makes electric three-wheeled scooters, and invested $500,000 in Guardian Bikes, the company that makes bikes with SureSafe brake technology.

