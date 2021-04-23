Bumbling Bee Vegan Junk Food Burger Bar Pitches Mark Cuban on Shark Tank

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, a mother and daughter duo from Virginia Beach, Virginia, India Ayala and Cassandra Ayala, proves vegan food doesn’t have to be boring or non-indulgent when they pitch their business, The Bumbling Bee. They described it as a vegan “junk food” and burger bar.

Mark Cuban shares his opinion during The Bumbling Bee pitch on SHARK TANK (ABC)

They have the good fortune of pitching in front of billionaire Mark Cuban who has invested in several vegan business including Wanna Date? (date spreads) and indulgent food bars including Fat Shack, among others.

[Related: 27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon — New List]

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm. [BONUS: Stream any ABC show through the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]