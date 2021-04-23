Scrubbie: Kitchen Sink Sprayer Sponge Pitches Lori Greiner on Shark Tank

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, a trio of entrepreneurs from Wichita, Kansas (Tyler Kessler, Jeff Dakin and Matt Hosey) put a little elbow grease into their presentation when they introduce their innovative cleaning tool — The Scrubbie — to the Sharks. It’s a circular scrubbing sponge that attaches your kitchen sink sprayer — see demonstration below.

The Scrubbie entrepreneurs have the good fortune of pitching their kitchen sink sprayer sponge front of Lori Greiner who has invested in several home cleaning products over the years including the scratch-free sponge company Scrub Daddy.

The Scrubbie on Shark Tank (ABC)

