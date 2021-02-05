Nightcap on Shark Tank: Teen’s Drink-Spiking Cover Gets Barbara Corcoran’s Attention

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, a brother-and-sister duo from West Palm Beach, Florida — 17-year-old Shirah Benarde and her college graduate big brother Michael Benarde — pitch their product Nightcap. It’s a cover for your drink (to prevent drink spiking) that can also be worn as a hair scrunchie (in the hair or around the wrist). The reusable cap includes a slit for a straw.

During the pitch, when Shirah says drinking environments (a bar, restaurant or house party) “might not be the most safe or secure, especially for women,” watch Barbara Corcoran‘s reaction in the video above. Shirah certainly has Barbara’s attention. Keep in mind, Barbara is the mother of a teenage daughter!

The Benarde siblings go into the Tank seeking an investment of $60,000 in exchange for 20 percent equity.

