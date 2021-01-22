SwipenSnap Diaper Cream Angel Gets Kevin O’Leary To Hold Fake Baby on Shark Tank

Entrepreneur Alina Kravchenko of Houston, Texas walks into her Shark Tank pitch like an angel. Literally. Dressed in all-white with wings and a magic wand, Alina presents her patented baby product SwipenSnap.
It’s a one-hand diaper cream applicator with a suction cup. It’s designed so you can keep a free hand to ensure the baby’s safety on the changing table, and to avoid transferring germs from your fingers onto the baby’s skin.
During the SwipenSnap demonstration, Alina uses a plastic baby doll and gets Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary to hold the fake baby, albeit awkwardly, as seen in the photo below.
[Related: 27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon — New List]
While Kevin is always entertaining on Shark Tank, Alina should keep her attention on shark Lori Greiner, who in 2017 invested $120,000 in the successful brand SnoofyBee, a baby changing pad designed to keep babies from touching their poop while getting their diaper changed.
New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm. [BONUS: Stream anyABC show through the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]