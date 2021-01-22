Brümachen Portable Coffee Brewer Pitches Mark Cuban on Shark Tank

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, Ghana-born entrepreneur Kweku Larbi and social media star Ross Smith of Indianapolis, Indiana pitch Brümachen Brewer. It’s a single-serve all-in-one coffee brewer touted as “The world’s first portable brewer.”

As seen in the video above, a user simply fills the Brumachen bottle with water, inserts a K-Cup or single serve pod and pushes to start. A hot brew of 5.8 fl. oz. of coffee or tea is ready in six minutes.

The Brümachen entrepreneurs have the good fortune of pitching in front of billionaire Mark Cuban who invested $50,000 in BRUW cold coffee filters and helped sell the company to Snarky Tea, the tea company that landed a $150,000 investment from Kevin O’Leary.

