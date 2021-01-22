Aura Bora: Herbal Sparkling Water Wife Rocks Purple Romper, Dino Stompers on Shark Tank

Husband and wife entrepreneurs Paul Voge and Maddie Voge from San Francisco, California pitch their beverage business Aura Bora on Season 12 of Shark Tank. The line of sparkling water is made from real herbs, fruits and flowers, contains zero calories, zero sugar and zero sodium, and comes in a variety of flavors including peppermint cucumber, cactus rose, basil berry, and lemongrass coconut, among others.

Paul Voge, Maddie Voge of Aura Bora on SHARK TANK (ABC)

As seen in the photo above, Paul and Maddie wear pastel ensembles to match the Aura Bora brand palette.

Maggie gives her lavender romper/jumpsuit an extra boost with a pair of cute bright white dino stompers!

