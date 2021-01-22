Shark Tank: Brumachen’s Ross Smith Gets Crazy Granny To Heckle Bodybuilders

Brumachen’s Ross Smith Nears 2 Million on YouTube with Crazy Granny

Shark Tank: Brumachen’s Ross Smith Hits 41M with Crazy Granny

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, Ghana-born entrepreneur Kweku Larbi of Indianapolis, Indiana and social media star Ross Smith pitch Brümachen Brewer, a portable single-serve coffee brewer that brews coffee or tea in just six minutes.

Ross Smith is known for making videos with his 95-year-old grandmother. On YouTube, where he has close to 2 million subscribers, Ross describes his videos like this: “Granny and I do crazy public pranks with our friends, scare people in public, and ask college students funny questions.”

One of their most popular videos features Grandma heckling professional bodybuilders at a conference. It (see above) has more than 41 million views!

