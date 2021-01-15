Bubbly Blaster Gives Mark Cuban Gold Gun Champagne Sprayer on Shark Tank

Mark Cuban Sprays Gold Gun Bubbly Blaster on Shark Tank

Bubbly Blaster is a patented party product designed to spray champagne and with less mess. The gun sprayer device attaches to any champagne bottle and claims to turn it “into a long-lasting champers cannon!” The throttling trigger is “for controlled spray up close or long distance up to 30 feet.”

[Related: 27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon — New List]

When the two entrepreneurs behind Bubbly Blaster — Stason Strong and Bradley Hall — pitched their bubbly business on Season 12 of Shark Tank and handed out samples, they made sure to give billionaire and 2011 NBA Champion Mark Cuban (owner of the Dallas Mavericks) a Gold Bubbly Blaster.

The Bubbly Blaster, which retails for $99.99, also comes in Rose Gold, Hot Pink, Black, and White.

Stason Strong, Bradley Hall of Bubbly Blaster on SHARK TANK (ABC)

Other bonuses of Bubby Blaster: it can be used one-handed, works as a bottle stopper to preserve any unused champagne, and can hold a phone cradle or GoPro video mount “to capture your blasting action first-hand.”

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm.