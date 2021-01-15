Luna Magic: Gorgeous Afro-Latina Sisters Pitch Makeup To A-Rod on Shark Tank

The two gorgeous entrepreneurs behind Luna Magic, Afro-Latina & Dominican-American sisters Shaira Frías and Mabel Frías, pitch their cosmetics brand on Season 12 of Shark Tank.

The line of eyeshadow, makeup, lipsticks, lashes, and hair clips is inspired by “the rich cultures and music of the Caribbean & Latin America, the hustle and bustle of NYC and glamour of Los Angeles.”

The Frías sisters have the good fortune of pitching in front of Dominican-American, former MLB New York Yankees World Series champion Alex Rodriguez.

Shaira Frias, Mabel Frias of Luna Magic on SHARK TANK (ABC)

But would A-Rod invest in a cosmetics company without getting advice from his Puerto Rican-American fiancee superstar Jennifer Lopez?

Check out the video below of Shaira showing customers how to get that “JLo Glow” with Luna Magic cosmetics — in English and Spanish!

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm.