Luna Magic Sister on ‘Shark Tank’ Nails Beyonce Disco Song, “Solid Gold”

The makeup brand Luna Magic was founded by two gorgeous Afro-Latina & Dominican-American sisters Shaira Frías and Mabel Frías. Together, they pitch their cosmetics brand (eyeshadow, lipsticks, lashes, makeup) on Season 12 of Shark Tank.

One of the taglines for Luna Magic is “beauty with a vibe,” and Shaira (the shorter sister in the hot pink top on Shark Tank) proves it in the video above.

Dressed in “solid gold” just like Beyonce (as Foxxy Cleopatra) in the 2002 Austin Powers in Goldmember movie, Shaira lip syncs the disco scene with aplomb.

