Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Mrs. Goldfarb’s Unreal Deli: What Happened To Vegan Corned Beef After $250k Mark Cuban Shark Tank Deal

by in Business Spotlight, Shark Tank | January 9, 2021

Mrs Goldfarbs Unreal Deli Meat Mark Cuban Shark Tank

Cuban and Goldfarb of Unreal Deli Meat on Shark Tank (ABC)

Jenny Hanna Goldfarb is the founder of Mrs. Goldfarb’s Unreal Deli, a vegan twist on corned beef. She grew up in New York City where her great grandfather (Morris Gross) owned several delis and where Jenny consumed a lot of corned beef sandwiches.

When she became an adult and followed a vegan diet, she still missed the taste so she created her own plant-based recipe with organic beets, chickpeas, and tomatoes.

[Related: 27 Favorite Shark Tank Products — NEW LIST]

Her Unreal Corned Beef
at Amazon

Jenny pitched her plant-based cold cut company Mrs. Goldfarb’s Unreal Deli on Season 11 of Shark Tank.

She went into the Tank seeking an investment of $100,000 in exchange for ten percent equity. She accepted vegetarian Mark Cuban’s offer: $250,000 for 20 percent.

Unreal Roated Turk’y!

This Shark Tank episode originally aired in November 2019. Since then, Mrs. Goldfarb’s Unreal Deli continues to get 5-star reviews on Amazon including “You need to eat it to believe it!” 

The brand — which underwent an impressive makeover, see photos below — continues to expand retail distribution to grocery stores including Whole Foods and restaurants including Cali Fresh Mexican Grill and in a number of Quiznos retail stores.

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm.

Simple Share Buttons