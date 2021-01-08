Electra Sports Drink: WNBA Star Pitches Mark Cuban on Shark Tank

Fran Harris is the former NCAA (Texas) and WNBA basketball player (Houston Comets) from Dallas, Texas who’s behind the new sports drink brand Electra. Each 16 oz. can is only 60 calories and with no added sugars or artificial flavors.

Fran is pitching her beverage business on Season 12 of Shark Tank. She has the good fortune of pitching in front of NBA Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, and Daymond John.

Mark Cuban all smiles during Fran’s pitch on SHARK TANK (ABC/Christopher Willard)

Out of all the Sharks, Cuban knows the sports market best — but don’t count out Daymond John who invested $250,000 in PRO-NRG with spokesman NFL player Brandon Jacobs, or Kevin O’Leary who invested in RuckPack energy drink with Robert Herjavec.

Based on the highlight video below, Fran leaves the Tank very happy.

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm.