Twist It Up: What Happened To Hair Comb After $225k Mark Cuban Shark Tank Deal

Twist It Up is a grooming comb designed for African American men. It’s an alternative to curling sponges, to twist thick natural hair into desirable curl patterns. The founder of the hair grooming product, which looks like a miniature tennis racquet, Noel Durity, pitched Twist It Up on Season 10 of Shark Tank.

Noel went into the Tank seeking an investment of $225,000 in exchange for 15 percent equity. He accepts an offer from Daymond John and Mark Cuban: $225,000 for 25 percent.

[Related: 27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon — New List]

After Shark Tank, Mark Cuban continues to help sell Twist It Up. Check him out talking about it with Steve Harvey. “Noel now just dominates the market.”

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm. [BONUS: Stream any ABC show through the ABC GO Digital App found here. Download is FREE.]