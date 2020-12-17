Obvious Wines: What Happened After Lori Greiner $160,000 Shark Tank Deal

Obvious Wines is a line of wines with simple descriptions on the labels. The red wine is labelled Dark and Bold; the white wine is Bright and Crisp; the pinot noir is Light and Lovey; and the sparkling wine is French and Bubbly. The founder behind Obvious Wines, Brice Baillie, pitched his business on Season 10 of Shark Tank in 2018.

The former finance executive with L’Oreal went into the Tank seeking an investment of $150,000 in exchange for five percent equity. He accepts an offer from Lori Greiner: $160,000 for 12.5 percent.

Alas, after the episode aired, Brice and Lori did not agree on the terms of the deal. Brice says of his Shark Tank experience: “But it was great because of the exposure. We get still emails from people who saw us.”

