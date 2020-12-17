BoomBoom: What Happened To Aromatherapy Nasal Inhalers After Shark Tank

BoomBoom is an all-natural aromatherapy nasal inhaler designed to “rejuvenate your mind, refresh your sense, and increase your focus.” BoomBoom inhalers, which are made with essential oils, are available in five different scents: Berry breeze, Cinnamint, Melon Drop, Tropical Rush, and Winter Mint.

The husband and wife team behind BoomBoom, John Pinto and Chelsea Pinto, pitched their business on Season 10 of Shark Tank in 2018.

The Pintos went into the Tank seeking an investment of $300,000 in exchange for ten percent equity. They received an offer from Robert Herjavec — $300,000 for 36 percent – and tried to counteroffer (for 15 percent and then 20) but Herjavec declined to go lower than 36.

The Pintos left the Tank without a deal.

In October 2020, BoomBoom reported that their nasal inhalers are now in more than 6,000 stores across the U.S. and that includes more than 800 Walmart locations.

BoomBoom continues to get 5-star reviews on Amazon and is collaborating with social media influencers including holistic personal trainer and “breathworker” Nikki Mostofi as seen in the video above.

