SomniFix: What Happened To Snoring Mouth Tape After $500,000 Mark Cuban Shark Tank Deal

SomniFix is a product designed to reduce snoring. Strips of tape are applied over one’s mouth before falling asleep. (Snoring occurs when the mouth is open and the tongue blocks the airway.) If your mouth is taped shut you’ll breathe through your nose. Nasal breathing is superior to mouth breathing for “more efficient blood oxygenation, more consistent deep sleep, less snoring and overall more restful nights.”

The entrepreneur behind SomniFix, Nicholas Machalak of McLean, Virginia, pitched his product on Season 10 of Shark Tank.

On the show, Nicholas told the Sharks that his father, Andre S. Michalak, M.D., invented SomniFix, that the family has invested more than $1 million in the product, and has clinical studies from Harvard that support its claims.

[Related: 27 Favorite Shark Tank Products at Amazon — New List]

Nicholas went into the Tank seeking an investment of $500,000 in exchange for ten percent equity. He accepted an offer from billionaire Mark Cuban: $500,000 for 20 percent.

After Shark Tank, SomniFix continues to get 5-star reviews on Amazon. One user reported: “My wife told me that I slept silently, not the slightest snoring sound. To prove it, she recorded one night without the strip and one night with.”

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm