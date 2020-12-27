Mavens Creamery: What Happened To Macaron Ice Cream After $400,000 Shark Tank Deal

Mavens Creamery makes handmade ice cream sandwiches with macarons, the French cookie made with almonds. The two sisters behind the ice cream company, Gwen Nguyen and Christine Nguyen of San Jose, California, pitched Mavens Creamery on Season 10 of Shark Tank. They’re looking to automate the manufacturing and packaging process and scale wholesale.

The Nguygen sisters went into the Tank seeking an investment of $400,000 in exchange for 10 percent equity. They left with a deal with Barbara Corcoran: $400,000 for 25 percent.

After the Shark Tank episode originally aired in 2019, the deal with Barbara Corcoran didn’t come to fruition but that hasn’t stopped the Nguyens from rolling out new flavors like Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Vanilla Ice Cream (see below) and launching a new product, Mavens Creamery Frozen Cheesecake Macaron Sandwiches!

