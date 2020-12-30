Dude Robe: What Happened To Men’s Sweatshirt Hoodie Robe After Shark Tank

Dude Robe is a unique robe designed for men. The inside is lined with an absorbent towel material while the outside is a sweatshirt material and includes a hood. The Dude Robe brand also makes similar towel-lined shorts and sweat pants.

[Related: 27 Favorite Shark Tank Products at Amazon — New List]

The mastermind behind Dude Robe, Howie Busch, pitched his clothing company (in a robe and barefoot) on Season 9 of Shark Tank in front of Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and Daymond John. Alas, Howie didn’t get a deal, but Dude Robe continues to grow.

In March 2018, Howie announced that he was planning new styles and a Dude Robe for Her. “Being a dude is way more about your attitude & personality than your gender,” he wrote.

We haven’t seen the Dude Robe for Her yet but pro athletes including NFL football player, Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon are enjoying custom-made Dude Robes as seen above.

[Related: DudeRobe Inventor on ‘Shark Tank’ Scored 1st Under Armour/NFL Deal]

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm.