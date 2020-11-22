Zookies Cookies: What Happened To Dog Treats After $50k Shark Tank Deal

Zookies Cookies is a line of all-natural, home baked dog treats. On Season 10 of Shark Tank (March 2019), the two dog-loving entrepreneurs behind Zookies Cookies, Justin Miller and Tom Simon of Raleigh, North Carolina, pitched their pet food business. They went into the Tank seeking an investment of $50,000 in exchange for 20 percent equity.

They receive two offers: one from Kevin "Mr. Wonderful" O'Leary and another from guest Shark Alli Webb, founder of DryBar, who owns shares of the health food store for pets, Healthy Spot. They accepted Alli's offer of $50,000 for 30 percent.

After appearing on Shark Tank, Miller reported: “we did 10 times the volume we did the entire year before the show” and that Zookies Cookies are now available not only in all 17 Healthy Spot boutiques in California, but in close to 60 retail shops across the country, too.

