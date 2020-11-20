K9 Dog Mask Tries To Bite Mark Cuban on ‘Shark Tank’

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, two blue blazered entrepreneurs from Austin, Texas – Kirby Holmes and Evan Daughtery — work to convince the Sharks that their K9 pandemic-inspired masks designed for a beloved family member (the family dog) are worth an investment.

The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Daymond John and recurring Shark Blake Mycoskie (founder of TOMS Shoes).

All eyes should be on Mark Cuban as he recently invested $550,000 in Wild Earth vegan dog food; $250,000 in Dog Threads (matching dog/owner apparel), and $150,000 (with Barbara Corcoran) in Fresh Patch (wee-wee pads for dogs made of grass). That’s almost $1 million Cuban’s invested in dog businesses — and that’s just three of them!

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm.