Pan’s Mushroom Jerky Pitches Mark Cuban, Daymond John on Shark Tank

by in Business Spotlight, Shark Tank | November 20, 2020

Michael Pan on Shark Tank (ABC)

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, entrepreneur Michael Pan from Portland, Oregon tries to sell the Sharks on his vegan version of a classic grab-and-go snack, Pan’s Mushroom Jerky. The plant-based, vegan, paleo-friendly, soy-free, gluten-free product is made from shiitake mushrooms which have a “satisfying meaty texture that herbivores crave and carnivores love.”

Variety packs on sale

Pan’s Mushroom Jerky comes in four different flavors: original, zesty thai, salt and pepper, and applewood barbecue.

Michael is pitching his jerky in front of new vegetarian billionaire Mark Cuban (who’s been investing a lot in vegan snacks including Wanna Date) and Daymond John who in 2015 invested $100,000 in Three Jerks Jerky which is made of filet mignon.

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm.

