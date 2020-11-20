Moment Botanical Water on Shark Tank Taps Gorgeous Bikini Model

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, a pair of entrepreneurs from New York City – Aisha Chottani and Faheem Kajee — try and own their moment in the Tank as they ask the Sharks to take a sip of their stress-reducing beverage, Moment.

A variety 6-pack of Moment sells for $21 on Amazon, where its getting 5-star reviews (see left link).

The sugar-free and calorie-free botanical water Moment — which is made of natural fruit (lemon, dragon fruit, blood orange), teas (hibiscus, tulsi, rooibos) and herbs (thyme, cardamom, cinnamon) — claims to improve focus, attention and mental clarity (helping fight stress and anxiety) similar to the experience of meditation.

Moment’s tagline is “Drink your meditation” and it’s partnering with gorgeous bikini models including Chloe Hancock (see above, and below at work) who endorses the product.

Aisha and Faheem pitch Moment in front of Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Daymond John and recurring Shark Blake Mycoskie (founder of TOMS Shoes).

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm.