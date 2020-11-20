Prime 6 Charcoal Gets Kevin O’Leary On His Feet on Shark Tank

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, husband and wife team Oron Franco and Riki Franco of New York City pitch Prime6, a sustainable, reusable, ash free and smoke free charcoal designed to make grilling an eco-friendly experience.

The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Daymond John and recurring Shark Blake Mycoskie (founder of TOMS Shoes).

Kevin O’Leary holding Prime6 on Shark Tank (ABC)

But it’s Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary who is so moved by the pitch that he gets on his feet as seen above. Last season, he invested $120,000 in the Bertello Wood Fired & Gas Outdoor Pizza Oven.

But Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner might be interested. In 2016, they invested $300,000 in the eco-friendly charcoal starter product InstaFire.

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm.