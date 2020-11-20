Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Prime 6 Charcoal Gets Kevin O’Leary On His Feet on Shark Tank

by in Business Spotlight, Shark Tank | November 20, 2020

Prime6 Shark Tank

Oron Franco, Riki Franco of Prime6 on Shark Tank (ABC)

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, husband and wife team Oron Franco and Riki Franco of New York City pitch Prime6, a sustainable, reusable, ash free and smoke free charcoal designed to make grilling an eco-friendly experience.

The Sharks in this episode are Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Daymond John and recurring Shark Blake Mycoskie (founder of TOMS Shoes). [Related: 27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon — New List]

Kevin O’Leary holding Prime6 on Shark Tank (ABC)
Prime6 competitor on Amazon

But it’s Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary who is so moved by the pitch that he gets on his feet as seen above. Last season, he invested $120,000 in the Bertello Wood Fired & Gas Outdoor Pizza Oven.

But Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner might be interested. In 2016, they invested $300,000 in the eco-friendly charcoal starter product InstaFire.

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm.

Simple Share Buttons