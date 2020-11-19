Sierra Madre Hammocks: What Happened After Richard Branson $175k Shark Tank Deal

Sierra Madre Research makes modern insulated hammock camping gear. The two entrepreneurs behind the outdoor brand, mechanical engineer Richard Rhett and his wife Juli Rhett of Mississippi, pitched their business on Season 9 of Shark Tank. They went into the Tank seeking an investment of $175,000 in exchange for 15 percent equity, and that’s exactly what they got from guest Shark, Virgin founder and CEO Sir Richard Branson.

Since Shark Tank, Sierra Madre has expanded its product line to include camping furniture, quilts and inflatable pillows, among other accessories, which are all available online.

