Pristine Toilet Paper Spray: What Happened After Lori Greiner $50k Shark Tank Deal

Pristine Cleaning Sprays is an alternative to wet wipes used in the bathroom. Just spray the product on toilet paper and use instead of a flushable (expensive, chemical-laden, toilet clogging) wet wipe. “Like wipes, butt better” is the tagline.

The entrepreneurs behind the unique bathroom product, cousins Brandon Karam and Jessica Karam Oley, pitched their business on Season 9 of Shark Tank. They went into the Tank seeking an investment of $50,000 in exchange for 20 percent equity and accepted Lori Greiner’s offer: $50k for 25 percent.

[Related: 27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon — New List]

During the Pristine Sprays pitch, Lori mentioned that Squatty Potty (one of her big Shark Tank success stories) was working on a similar product, which has since come to market: Squatty Potty Toilet Paper Foam.

Today Pristine Sprays continues to expand their brand with new products including the Pristine Machine – an automatic dispenser for easier application (see video above) — and hand sanitizers.

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC.