Adventure Hunt: What Happened After $150k Robert Herjavec Shark Tank Deal

Adventure Hunt is a company that organizes treasure hunts via its app. The two entrepreneurial brothers behind Adventure Hunt, Jared Bingham and Sean Bingham, pitched the company on Season 9 of Shark Tank. They went into the Tank seeking an investment of $150,000 in exchange for ten percent equity. [Related: 27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon — New List]

They received two offers: one from guest Shark and SkinnyGirl CEO Bethenny Frankel (The Real Housewives of New York City) and Robert Herjavec. They accepted Robert’s offer: $150k for 20 percent.

One year after appearing on Shark Tank, Adventure Hunt reports that they’re “Bigger, busier & better than ever!” and that Robert has been helpful in putting on “killer” team building and marketing events for companies including Ancestry, Washington Trust Bank, Marmot, and the U.S. Air Force Academy, among many others.

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC.