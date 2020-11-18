Wisp Sweeper: Lori Greiner Called Shortly After Shark Tank, “Dream Come True”

Wisp Sweeper is a lightweight one-handed broom and dustpan designed for easier sweeping. The inventor, Eben Dobson, pitched his household product on Season 10 of Shark Tank. The former pro athlete financial investor went into the Tank seeking an investment of $500,000 in exchange for 10 percent.

WISP

Alas, Eben didn’t get a deal but “shortly after” taping the episode, Wisp reports that the company received a call from Lori Greiner.

“While she still can’t invest in the company, she wanted to help spread the word about the product” so she demonstrated the WISP products on QVC. See video below. [WISP is available at QVC too!]

Eben said of her call and their QVC agreement: “It was a dream come true.”

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC.