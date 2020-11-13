FitFighter: Iraq War Veteran Wows In Tight Red Jumper on Shark Tank

Iraq war veteran Sarah Apgar of Baltimore, Maryland is the creator of FitFighter, a training program originally designed for firefighters that uses Steelhose free weights. (After leaving the U.S. Army, Apgar joined her local volunteer fire department in Huntington, Long Island.)

Sarah — who was also a women’s rugby All-American at Princeton! — is now selling FitFighter — the training program and Steelhose free weights — to trainers, coaches, gyms and the general public.

Sarah Apgar of FitFighter on Shark Tank (ABC)

Wearing a stunning sleeveless red jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and cut-out back, Sarah is pitching FitFighter on Season 12 of Shark Tank. She goes into the Tank seeking an investment of $250,000 in exchange for 15 percent equity.

Sarah has the good fortune of presenting FitFighter in front of Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and guest Shark Daniel Lubetzky of KIND Snacks.

Cuban, O’Leary and Greiner invested in Cut Board Pro, a cutting board with a built-in cup to collect food remnants, which was the creation of late NYFD firefighter Keith Young.

And Lori Greiner, alone, has invested in a several firefighter-owned business including Firefighter Turnout Bags (fashionable bags made out of firefighter coats), Fire Avert (the kitchen stove fire prevention device), and The Paint Brush Cover (co-owner Sal DePaola is a Staten Island Firefighter).

Note: A portion of FitFighter sales goes to the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Tower Foundation which supports wounded warriors, fallen firefighters and their families.

