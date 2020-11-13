Foam Party Hats Gets Mark Cuban To Wear Giant Money Bag on ‘Shark Tank’

Foam Party Hats is a family-run company that makes fun and colorful oversized hats. The co-founders, mother and son team Grace Rojas and Manuel Rojas, don some of their finest soft headgear and pitch the novelty business on Season 12 of Shark Tank.

During the pitch, Manuel says they have more than 600 designs: all the Foam Party Hats are handmade in the U.S. and customizable, as they demonstrate when they pass out hats to each Shark.

They present a tuxedo hat to Robert Herjavec; a chef hat to Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary, and a sack of money hat to billionaire Mark Cuban. All of whom have fun wearing the hats on camera.

Robert Herjavec wearing a Foam Party Hat on Shark Tank (ABC)

Kevin O’Leary wearing a chef Foam Party Hat on Shark Tank (ABC)

Mark Cuban wearing a money bag Foam Party Hat on Shark Tank (ABC)

The Rojas go into the Tank seeking an investment of $100,000 for 15 percent equity. Think Robert — who invested $100,000 in Tipsy Elves and their ugly sweaters — will invest in Foam Party Hats?

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm.