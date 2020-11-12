Wild Earth: What Happened To Dog Food After Mark Cuban $550,000 Shark Tank Deal

Wild Earth is a brand of high-protein dog food and snacks made from koji, a fungi superfood that’s eco-friendly and renewably sourced. The founder of Wild Earth, Ryan Bethencourt of Berkeley, California, pitched his sustainable vegan pet food on Shark Tank in March 2019.

Ryan went into the Tank seeking an investment of $550,000 in exchange for five percent equity. He left with a deal with billionaire Mark Cuban — $550k for 10 percent.

Since Shark Tank, Wild Earth has expanded its product line to include three different Dog Supplements: Hip & Joint; Digestion & Immunity; and Skin & Coat. Each jar includes 60 Peanut Butter Flavor Chews and sells for $30 each.

In September 2020, Wild Earth announced that its products are now available in India and sold exclusively at Heads Up For Tails retail stores.

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC.