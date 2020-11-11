BRUW: What Happened To Cold Coffee Filters After Mark Cuban Shark Tank Deal

BRUW: Mark Cuban Invested Cold Coffee Filters on Shark Tank Sold To Kevin O’Leary’s Snarky Tea

Teenager Max Feber of Detroit, Michigan pitched his patented cold coffee filter kit, BRUW, on Season 10 of Shark Tank. Max gave a flawless demonstration on the show. You screw the BRUW filter onto the top of Mason jar full of coffee grinds and cold water, add another Mason jar, then flip it over and voila! Max went into the Tank seeking an investment of $50,000 in exchange for 25 percent equity. Billionaire Mark Cuban invested $50k for 30 percent.

[BRUW cold brew filters are on sale at Amazon]

In April 2020, it was announced that BRUW had been acquired by Snarky Tea, the tea company that got Kevin O’Leary (and guest Shark Bethenny Frankel, although she’s no longer mentioned as a partner) to invest $150,000 in 2017.

Snarky Teas!

In the video above, Snarky Tea founder Jenni-Lyn Williams tells how the two companies teamed up: Snarky Tea has adapted Max’s BRUW filters to make cold brew tea.

Snarky BRUW is being promoted as “the first ever cold brew tea system using just Mason jars.”

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC. [27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon]