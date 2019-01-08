Moki Doorstep: What Happened After $3 Million Daymond John Shark Tank Deal

Moki Doorstep: $3 Million Daymond John Shark Tank Deal Fell Through

On Season 10 of Shark Tank, paramedic/firefighter Zach Brown and his ER nurse wife Alyssa Brown of Newington, Connecticut pitched Moki Doorstep, a step that hooks over the u-shaped door latch in a vehicle’s door so you can reach the roof of the vehicle with ease. It’s lined with a rubber bumper so the hook won’t scratch the vehicle and it can hold up to 400 lbs.

[27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon — NEW LIST]

The Browns went into the Tank seeking an investment of $150,000 in exchange for five percent equity.

Daymond John initially offered them $450,000 for a 20 percent stake but the couple didn’t want to give that much up. When Zach said they were willing to sell the company, Daymond offered $3 million (their evaluation) and they accepted.

Alas, the deal with Daymond didn’t not come to fruition but Moki Doorsteps are still available for purchase online and at a number of retailers including Dick’s Sporting Goods. And the Browns welcomed their second child (Alyssa was pregnant when they filmed the Shark Tank episode). See cute family photo below!

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC.