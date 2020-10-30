Hug Sleep: Sleep Pod Gets Into Bed With Robert Herjavec on ‘Shark Tank’

On Season 12 of Shark Tank, husband and wife team Matt Mundt and Angie Kupper from Milwaukee, Wisconsin don their favorite flannel pants and try and get in bed with the Sharks as they pitch their adult swaddle design.

It’s like a giant compression sock for your entire body designed to simulate the feeling of being hugged or cuddled. They claim the lightweight and machine washable product provides gentle pressure to help you relax and fall asleep.

The Hug Sleep retails for $89. It’s available in Small (22″ to 27″ waist), Medium (28″-32″) and Large (33″-42″) sizes, and is getting great reviews online. One fan wrote: “I recently replaced my weighted blanket with a Sleep Pod and I am never going back.”

Robert Herjavec in a Hug Sleep on Shark Tank (ABC)

On Shark Tank, Robert Herjavec voices his interest in the Sleep Pod at first sight (“Oh wow”) and tries it on (see above). Matt and Angie are seeking an investment of $150,000 in exchange for 10 percent equity.

[Related: 27 Favorite ‘Shark Tank’ Products at Amazon]

Robert Herjavec in a Hug Sleep pod on Shark Tank (ABC)

Don’t count out Lori Greiner: she recently invested $100,000 in Dreamland Baby, a line of weighed blanket blankets described as “sacks” to help fussy babies relax and sleep.

New episodes of Shark Tank air Fridays at 8 pm on ABC, right before 20/20 at 9 pm.