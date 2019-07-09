Entertainment, Celebrity, TV, Culture

Mets Pitcher Edwin Diaz’s Wife Flaunts Snatched Waist In Crop Tops

by in Sports, Uncategorized | September 17, 2020

Edwin Diaz METS MLB pitcher

Edwin Diaz, photo: D. Benjamin Miller / Public domain

Edwin Diaz is the relief pitcher on the New York Mets who had a scoreless inning of work on Tuesday in the Mets’ 4-1 loss to the Phillies, striking out the side. He played with the Seattle Mariners (2016-2018) before signing with the Mets in 2019.

When not on the mound, the 24-year-old Puerto Rican-born ball player spends time with his gorgeous wife Nashaly Díaz.

View this post on Instagram

🌟🌟🌟

A post shared by Nashaly Díaz 🌸 (@nashaly.diaz) on

Mrs. Diaz favors crop tops as seen in the stunning photos above and below. Her husband approves! Mi hermosa te amo, he often replies.

View this post on Instagram

🤪

A post shared by Nashaly Díaz 🌸 (@nashaly.diaz) on

View this post on Instagram

♥️♥️♥️♥️

A post shared by Nashaly Díaz 🌸 (@nashaly.diaz) on

View this post on Instagram

☺️☺️☺️

A post shared by Nashaly Díaz 🌸 (@nashaly.diaz) on

View this post on Instagram

☺️☺️☺️☺️

A post shared by Nashaly Díaz 🌸 (@nashaly.diaz) on

The New York Mets vs Philadelphia Phillies game at Citizen Bank Park will broadcast live on Wednesday, September 16 at 7 pm on ESPN.

