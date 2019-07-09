Mets Pitcher Edwin Diaz’s Wife Flaunts Snatched Waist In Crop Tops

Edwin Diaz is the relief pitcher on the New York Mets who had a scoreless inning of work on Tuesday in the Mets’ 4-1 loss to the Phillies, striking out the side. He played with the Seattle Mariners (2016-2018) before signing with the Mets in 2019.

When not on the mound, the 24-year-old Puerto Rican-born ball player spends time with his gorgeous wife Nashaly Díaz.

Mrs. Diaz favors crop tops as seen in the stunning photos above and below. Her husband approves! Mi hermosa te amo, he often replies.

The New York Mets vs Philadelphia Phillies game at Citizen Bank Park will broadcast live on Wednesday, September 16 at 7 pm on ESPN.