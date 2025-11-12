“Supercut” Video of Trump Officials Promising Epstein Files Release Circulates Amid New Revelations

“I would, I guess I would,” President Donald Trump responds to a question about whether he would “declassify the Epstein files” included in a “supercut” compilation shared today by Mehdi Hasan’s Zeteo News. The Trump scene is followed in the video by Vice President JD Vance saying “Seriously, we need to release the Epstein list, that is an important thing.”

Later, Attorney General Pam Bondi is shown saying the Epstein client list is “sitting on my desk right now to review” — a statement that went viral after she later asserted that a client list, per se, did not exist. Bondi also, in footage Zeteo includes, cast aspersions on the prosecutors office in the Southern District in New York, where she says “all these documents and evidence have been withheld.”

[Bondi also says she and FBI Director Kash Patel had taken possession of a “truckload of evidence” from the Epstein case that was delivered from New York on her orders.]

Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Patel, and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt are also featured, each promising to pursue total transparency on the Epstein issue.

Yet it has remained the case that Republican lawmakers have been largely resistant to the release of the Epstein files, with Congressman Thomas Massie‘s (R-KY) discharge petition to compel a vote to release the files winning support from only three other Republican Congress members — Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Lauren Boebert (R-CO) and Nancy Mace (R-SC).

The timing of Zeteo’s video, which features no new footage, is relevant as new revelations were reported across the major media outlets today concerning Trump’s involvement with Epstein, including materials released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee that includes an email appearing to show Epstein himself referencing Trump.

The New York Times reporting on the previously unreleased materials begins: “House Democrats on Wednesday released emails in which Jeffrey Epstein wrote that President Trump had ‘spent hours at my house’ with one of Mr. Epstein’s victims, among other messages that suggested that the convicted sex offender believed Mr. Trump knew more about his abuse than he has acknowledged.”

Republicans on the committee responded by releasing thousands of additional previously unreleased Epstein-related documents.

With the House back in session and newly elected Representative Adelita Grijalva (D-AZ) due to be sworn in and supply the required 218th signature need to move Massie’s petition forward, a CNN report asserts that attendees at a scheduled meeting this week on the Epstein releases include Patel, Bondi, and perhaps consequentially for the future of the petition, current signatory Lauren Boebert, who if she were to withdraw her signature could scuttle the petition.