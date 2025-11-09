Kari Lake Praises Nancy Pelosi — “I Wish We Could Say the Same About Republicans”

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who has won 20 elections to the U.S. House of Representatives, announced this week that she will not seek re-election and will retire from Congress at the end of her term in early January 2027.

Kari Lake, who lost the 2024 U.S. Senate election in Arizona and the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election — and who was subsequently chosen by President Trump as acting CEO of the U.S. Agency for Global Media — responded to the announcement by writing on social media: “Other than her ‘uncanny’ stock trading ability, Nancy Pelosi’s superpower was getting her caucus to do whatever she wanted.”

Lake, a MAGA loyalist, added, “That’s one thing I give credit to the Democrats for: they stick together. I wish we could say the same about Republicans.”

Republicans who have broken with party orthodoxy to oppose some of Trump’s policies include Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who has said Trump’s orders to bomb boats in the Caribbean is illegal. In addition, Paul, with fellow Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski (AK), Susan Collins (ME), and Mitch McConnell (KY), voted with Democrats in October to roll back many of Trump’s global tariffs — in a rare rebuke of Trump’s trade agenda.

[NOTE: Even where Republicans don’t oppose the President, the GOP schisms that Lake laments are significant: prominent Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) continues to lambaste House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) for not providing an alternative healthcare plan to the Affordable Care Act and for purportedly blocking transparency on the Epstein files.]

Lake added to her criticism of elected Republicans: “We have the most consequential President in history; they need to be unified to pass Trump’s America First agenda, & instead it’s like herding deranged cats in Washington, DC.”

Yet some Trump moves have called into question the President’s prioritization of America, with MAGA supporters slamming the administration’s economic bailout of Argentina, which competes with struggling American farmers and ranchers.

The normally Trump-friendly Fox News concurs with Lake that Trump is consequential, but wrote in November that “President Trump is using his power to boost one of our top agricultural competitors and kick American farmers while they’re down.”